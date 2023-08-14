2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Football Friday Night preseason tour stops at Blytheville.

For the fourth time in 4 seasons, the Chickasaws have a new head coach. Defensive coordinator Jett Howard got the nod over the offseason, replacing new Manila head coach Ben Fisher to be Blytheville’s new head coach.

“I grew up right down the street where I could hear the fans cheering at games, and the commentator yelling ‘touchdown Chickasaws,’ and to go from that to playing on this field, and having a lot of success on this field, to be able to come back to this community, and be the head coach of this same team, it’s amazing,” Howard said. “I think the overall perspective of what it is to be a Blytheville Chickasaw is changing, and it started with our seniors. I would say Blytheville Chickasaw is on the up train right now.”

“We were ready to play a game the day he got hired,” junior linebacker Chris Hatcher added. “He just got that attitude to get everybody hyped.”

Howard inherits a team that started 5-1 and 3-0 in 4A-3 last season but dropped each of their final 5 games. The Blytheville alum looks to lead his squad to an improved 2023.

“We work, we don’t take no for an answer, we work,” senior running back Timothy Brown said. “Coach put us through everything, he work us every day, no off days. Our line, they some dogs. We got a lot of dogs on the team, that’s what makes us good, and we got a lot of experience.”

Blytheville opens its season Friday, September 1 at Osceola.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.