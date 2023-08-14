Energy Alert
2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Gosnell

The Pirates open their season at Piggott Aug. 25
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) - The Football Friday Night Preseason Tour stops in Mississippi County.

After an impressive turnaround that saw Gosnell go from 1 win in 2021 to 8 in 2022, the Pirates hope for yet another step forward in 2023.

“Last year really started the culture build for us,” head coach Lewis Earnest said. “We do feel like we are going to be an upward-trending program. Losing Tedarian Partee, Floyd Williams, and Reid Shelton, and all of them, you know takes a hit on the team. But we are bringing back Cam Williams, and we have some very talented sophomores, Jai Jacobs is an electric sophomore, and Imari Young. We bring back our offensive line, which we are excited about.”

Partee, Williams and Shelton are all playing college football this season, but Earnest and crew are optimistic about this year’s squad, especially after seeing numbers increase from around 35 on the team to over 50.

“Everybody has been working together,” Williams, who has garnered 15 Division I offers as an athlete playing wide receiver and defensive back said. “We got a lot of young guys. We have been working on teaching them coverages and blitzes, everything like that, but they are coming along great.”

“We have a bunch of young receivers who are catching the ball good,” senior offensive lineman Tre Guy added. “We got a young quarterback... he’s been working hard, trying to get that arm strength up, and the offense is looking good.”

Gosnell opens the season at Piggott Friday, August 25.

