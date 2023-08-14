2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Manila

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - Our FFN Preseason Tour stops at Manila, where a new era of Lion football is underway.

Former Blytheville head coach Ben Fisher took over as the new Lion head coach over the offseason, replacing new Waldron head coach Cain White.

Fisher takes over a Manila club that has had its ups and downs lately, going from 1 win in 2020 to 9 in 2021, then down to 3 in 2022.

But in the new-look 3A-3 with 6 teams, the Lions hope for a better 2023.

“Just trying not to give up the big play on defense and then offensively, [I’m bringing] a lot of what I’ve done not what Manila has done, with running the ball and throwing the ball and getting our guys in space and seeing what they can do,” Fisher said.

The Lions will be changing their look a bit offensively, moving to more of a spread offense.

“We’re kind of adapting to the new style of play and the new way of the culture,” senior wide receiver and defensive back Jacob Baugher said. “We’re picking it up well and we’re running off with it and I think we’ll be pretty stout this year.”

“I think defense can be our strong suit,” senior offensive and defensive lineman Nathan Parrish added. “We’ve got some pretty good linebackers that know how to read the holes, read the blocks and up front we’ve got some size.”

Manila opens its season Friday, August 25 at Rivercrest.

