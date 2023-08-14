2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Southside

SOUTHSIDE, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour continues in Independence County.

Southside is fresh off a 6-win season last year, narrowly missing the 5A Playoffs on a tiebreaker.

“I felt last year that we peaked at the end of the year,” head coach Kenny Simpson said. “Unfortunately for us, the tiebreaker kept us out of the playoffs, the early losses hurt us. This year we hope we’re going to be ahead of that, come out stronger early. We return potentially 3 1,000-yard running backs, our quarterback is a very talented young man, our offensive line is a lot better, we’ve got a 6-5 tight end so we’re excited about the weapons, it’s all about can we put it all together.”

Two of those losses came in back-to-back weeks by a combined 8 points. The losses to Nettleton and Valley View put the Southerners in an uphill battle to make the playoffs, one they nearly made after rattling off back-to-back wins to end the season, putting up a combined 79 points in those wins. The good news: Simpson’s crew returns a lot of weapons on that same offense, including quarterback Savion Hill, running back Seth Case, among many others.

“We’ve got so many skill players that can just run the rock really well,” Case said. “We’re undersized but our skill is still there... We all know that we should’ve won about half of those games that we lost and we know what we did wrong and we fixed it.”

On the flip side, Simpson has just 3 starters returning on defense. He says the defense will start to catch up to the offense as the season goes along.

The key for the season: Starting strong and finishing strong.

“I feel like a lot of us have really gotten more comfortable in our roles,” senior offensive lineman Peyton Foster said. “We feel a lot more comfortable in the system, feel like we’ll be a lot better this year.”

“I feel like we have a lot of speed and will make it far this year,” senior offensive lineman Landon Cartwright added. “We have a lot of returning linemen this year compared to previous years. I think we’ll be pretty good this year.”

Southside opens their season Friday, August 25 at Pocahontas.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.