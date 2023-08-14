$2.8 million lottery ticket sold in Cape Girardeau.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you bought a lottery ticket at Phillips 66, 3276 William St. in Cape Girardeau, you might want to check your number.

Someone bought a winning ticket there on Saturday, August 12.

The numbers for the ticket bought are 5, 6, 9, 32, 36 and 40.

The winner has until Feb. 8 to come forward to collect their prize.

To collect, set up an appointment to meet at one of the Missouri lottery offices in Jefferson City, St. Louis, Springfield or Kansas City.

The drawings happen every Saturday and Wednesday night.

The jackpot resets to $1 million for the next drawing on Wednesday.

