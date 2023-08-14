Alligator found in Paragould lake

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A small alligator was found in a Paragould lake, and now officials are trying to catch it.

According to a post by the Paragould Parks Department, a park patron found what appeared to be an alligator in Reynolds Lake.

Recently it was brought to our attention by a park patron that there was what appeared to be a small alligator in... Posted by Paragould Arkansas Parks on Sunday, August 13, 2023

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission was called and confirmed the alligator in the lake after a visit.

The AGFC has set traps to catch the gator and relocated it.

Paragould parks asks visitors to be aware of the traps and to keep an eye out for the gator.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.