Arkansas gas prices trickle down

After weeks of steady gains, Arkansas gas prices have trickled down slightly.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After weeks of steady gains, Arkansas gas prices have trickled down slightly.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that average gasoline prices in the Natural State fell 1.7 cents a gallon last week to $3.46.

That’s 30.5 cents more than motorists paid a month ago and 2.6 cents higher than last year’s prices.

Meanwhile, the national average price of gasoline rose 2.5 cents a gallon to $3.82.

The national average price of diesel shot up 12.3 cents last week to $4.27 a gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, does not expect the national gas average to drop in the coming weeks.

“It could climb slightly higher as we get closer to Labor Day, as oil prices remain under pressure from recent OPEC+ production cuts,” he said. “Motorists will likely see a mixed bag at the pump this week, with a few states seeing prices fall slightly, while others will see the opposite.”

