Aug. 14: What you need to know

Some rain and thunderstorms this morning will give way for a cold front and a pretty nice first week of school for most in Arkansas.

Some kids will need the rain jacket at the bus stop this morning as showers move through the area.

We are drying out by lunchtime.

It will also be a humid start, but more comfortable air moves in later today and tonight.

I’m going with highs in the mid-80s.

Low tonight will fall into the low to mid-60s.

We will see sunshine for the rest of the week.

Temperatures in the low 80s through Wednesday, but we will start to warm back into the mid-to-upper 80s by the end of the week.

The humidity will also make a comeback.

Live reports from across Region 8 as students head back to school a look at the changes to be expected this new year.

Safety tips to keep you and your children safe while heading to and from school.

The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating two burglary incidents.

