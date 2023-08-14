Energy Alert
Aug. 14: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Some rain and thunderstorms this morning will give way for a cold front and a pretty nice first week of school for most in Arkansas.

Some kids will need the rain jacket at the bus stop this morning as showers move through the area.

We are drying out by lunchtime.

It will also be a humid start, but more comfortable air moves in later today and tonight.

I’m going with highs in the mid-80s.

Low tonight will fall into the low to mid-60s.

We will see sunshine for the rest of the week.

Temperatures in the low 80s through Wednesday, but we will start to warm back into the mid-to-upper 80s by the end of the week.

The humidity will also make a comeback.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Live reports from across Region 8 as students head back to school a look at the changes to be expected this new year.

Safety tips to keep you and your children safe while heading to and from school.

The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating two burglary incidents.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

