Blytheville teachers prepared for first day of school

Blytheville, Ark. (KAIT) - School is in full swing for the Blytheville Chickasaws.

Over the past week, like many school districts across Northeast Arkansas, teachers and administrators underwent professional development training ahead of the students returning.

During the sessions, teachers learned how to take the time to get to know their students and colleagues.

They were also given the tools to create classrooms full of learning without bias.

“Because you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, and all of us are intelligent in our own ways and very different subject areas, and you never know what you can pull out of someone just by taking that time to get to know them,” said Sheena Stevens, a teacher at Blytheville Elementary School.

Many of the teachers hope this year will allow them to incorporate all the tools they learned to have a successful year.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.