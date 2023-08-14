Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Blytheville teachers prepared for first day of school

By Imani Williams
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Blytheville, Ark. (KAIT) - School is in full swing for the Blytheville Chickasaws.

Over the past week, like many school districts across Northeast Arkansas, teachers and administrators underwent professional development training ahead of the students returning.

During the sessions, teachers learned how to take the time to get to know their students and colleagues.

They were also given the tools to create classrooms full of learning without bias.

“Because you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, and all of us are intelligent in our own ways and very different subject areas, and you never know what you can pull out of someone just by taking that time to get to know them,” said Sheena Stevens, a teacher at Blytheville Elementary School.

Many of the teachers hope this year will allow them to incorporate all the tools they learned to have a successful year.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday evening crash scene
Child injured in evening crash, one person arrested
Students in Jonesboro got the opportunity to get some school supplies and a free haircut. A...
Students get free backpacks and haircuts
While many people were still asleep Sunday morning, police say burglars broke into two...
Thieves target Jonesboro jewelry stores
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car.
Pedestrian hit by car on Caraway
Police are looking for a suspect after a man had lawn equipment stolen from his home.
Brookland man has $15,000 of lawn equipment stolen

Latest News

After weeks of steady gains, Arkansas gas prices have trickled down slightly.
Arkansas gas prices trickle down
Around 1,000 Entergy customers lost power Monday morning after strong storms rolled through...
Power outages following early morning storms
Parents of Westside Consolidated School District can breathe a little easier when their...
Westside looking to enhance education, safety in 2023
A new year starts for the Greene County Tech Golden Eagles, with plenty of new things to see...
Greene County Tech kicks off new school year