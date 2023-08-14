Fugitive arrested on rape charges

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man accused of raping a woman in Fayetteville faces similar charges in Northeast Arkansas.

Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Michael Anthony Smith, Jr. on Sunday, Aug. 13, on suspicion of rape and false imprisonment.

According to court documents, on Aug. 19, 2022, a woman reported to the sheriff’s office that Smith had locked her in a room and raped her.

After learning of the allegations, the affidavit stated Smith moved out of Mountain Home.

During their investigation, detectives learned that Smith was a fugitive from Washington County, where he was accused of raping and sexually assaulting an 18-year-old Fayetteville woman.

On June 15, police arrested him in Columbia, Missouri, on the bench warrants out of Washington County.

Editor’s Note: Due to the graphic nature of the charges and to protect the alleged victims, K8 News has chosen not to divulge the details of the case.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.