Fugitive arrested on rape charges

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man accused of raping a woman in Fayetteville faces similar charges in Northeast Arkansas.

Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Michael Anthony Smith, Jr. on Sunday, Aug. 13, on suspicion of rape and false imprisonment.

According to court documents, on Aug. 19, 2022, a woman reported to the sheriff’s office that Smith had locked her in a room and raped her.

After learning of the allegations, the affidavit stated Smith moved out of Mountain Home.

During their investigation, detectives learned that Smith was a fugitive from Washington County, where he was accused of raping and sexually assaulting an 18-year-old Fayetteville woman.

On June 15, police arrested him in Columbia, Missouri, on the bench warrants out of Washington County.

Editor’s Note: Due to the graphic nature of the charges and to protect the alleged victims, K8 News has chosen not to divulge the details of the case.

