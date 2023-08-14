Greene County Tech kicks off new school year

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A new school year starts for the Greene County Tech Golden Eagles with plenty of new things to see and look forward to.

Scott Gerrish, superintendent of the Greene County School District, said construction work over the summer will continue into the new school year.

“We’re updating and renovating our playgrounds,” he said. “I think that’ll be popular among the students.”

The high school campus also has new additions.

“We recently completed our softball and baseball complex at our high school campus, so we have fully turfed softball and baseball fields,” he said. “It’s a state-of-the-art complex.”

The school is also focusing on its football field.

“We’re looking at updating our bleachers, which are decades old. Our press box is decades old. We’re looking at possible renovation of our restroom facilities and concession stand areas,” he said.

There was also a focus on student safety, particularly from Mother Nature.

“We’re in the beginning planning stages for construction of a new classroom addition which would include safe rooms for intermediate and middle school campuses,” he said.

In the classroom, the school is incorporating Professional Learning Communities (PLCs).

“It’s a system of processes that educators use to fine-tune their professional practice of teaching, and it causes us to work in a collaborative culture, and it takes the focus off teaching and puts it more on learning,” he said.

