Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Greene County Tech kicks off new school year

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A new school year starts for the Greene County Tech Golden Eagles with plenty of new things to see and look forward to.

Scott Gerrish, superintendent of the Greene County School District, said construction work over the summer will continue into the new school year.

“We’re updating and renovating our playgrounds,” he said. “I think that’ll be popular among the students.”

The high school campus also has new additions.

“We recently completed our softball and baseball complex at our high school campus, so we have fully turfed softball and baseball fields,” he said. “It’s a state-of-the-art complex.”

The school is also focusing on its football field.

“We’re looking at updating our bleachers, which are decades old. Our press box is decades old. We’re looking at possible renovation of our restroom facilities and concession stand areas,” he said.

There was also a focus on student safety, particularly from Mother Nature.

“We’re in the beginning planning stages for construction of a new classroom addition which would include safe rooms for intermediate and middle school campuses,” he said.

In the classroom, the school is incorporating Professional Learning Communities (PLCs).

“It’s a system of processes that educators use to fine-tune their professional practice of teaching, and it causes us to work in a collaborative culture, and it takes the focus off teaching and puts it more on learning,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday evening crash scene
Child injured in evening crash, one person arrested
Students in Jonesboro got the opportunity to get some school supplies and a free haircut. A...
Students get free backpacks and haircuts
While many people were still asleep Sunday morning, police say burglars broke into two...
Thieves target Jonesboro jewelry stores
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car.
Pedestrian hit by car on Caraway
Police are looking for a suspect after a man had lawn equipment stolen from his home.
Brookland man has $15,000 of lawn equipment stolen

Latest News

After weeks of steady gains, Arkansas gas prices have trickled down slightly.
Arkansas gas prices trickle down
Around 1,000 Entergy customers lost power Monday morning after strong storms rolled through...
Power outages following early morning storms
Over the past week, like many school districts across Northeast Arkansas, teachers and...
Blytheville teachers prepared for first day of school
Parents of Westside Consolidated School District can breathe a little easier when their...
Westside looking to enhance education, safety in 2023