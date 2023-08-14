Energy Alert
Lawrence County ready for first day of school

By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Aug. 14, will mark the first day of school for many across the region.

Lawrence County School District students will be among those returning on Monday.

District leaders said they’ve been working throughout the summer to make sure everything is ready to go.

“Our maintenance custodial staff has done a great job all summer long, as they always do. Just getting ready for the new year,” said High School Principal Jacob Kersey. “We had a lot of demand in the old building this year that we got taken care of. Floors getting waxed and things getting moved around.”

He said much of the first day of class will be spent telling students what is expected of them.

“First day of school for us is a big day, obviously. Everybody is back and happy to see each other. We start our day with an assembly in our gym. Our kids come in, and we talk about expectations and changes. Not that many changes this year, but a few,” Kersey added.

He believes the entire district has adapted well to changes brought by the Arkansas LEARNS Act.

