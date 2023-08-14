Energy Alert
Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulation recalls nearly 63,000 products made by Delta Extraction

Missouri DCR said the products were not tracked in the statewide track and trace system
Recall(WAFB)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulation (DCR) has issued a product recall for manufactured products sold to dispensaries and manufacturers by Delta Extraction, LLC, an infused product manufacturer.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) said that the products were not compliantly tracked in the statewide track and trace system that allows the DCR to verify the products came from marijuana grown in Missouri and that the product passed required testing.

Patients and consumers who have purchased the recalled product should stop using it, the Missouri DHSS said. All unused products should be thrown out or returned to the dispensary where it was bought. Returned products will not count toward a patient’s purchase limit.

Patients and consumers can report any adverse reactions to marijuana products by email at CannabisComplaints@health.mo.gov or through an online complaint form.

The full list of 62,800 recalled products can be found here.

There have been no reports to the DCR of adverse reactions to these products.

