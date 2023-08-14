Pedestrian struck, killed on I-55

Energy Alert
A man died Saturday night when he was struck by an SUV.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man died Saturday night when he was struck by an SUV.

Arkansas State Police reported the incident happened at 9:22 p.m. Aug. 12 on Interstate 55 near the 1-mile marker in Crittenden County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 53-year-old Irvin L. Pope of West Memphis was standing in the inside lane when a northbound 2015 Ford Escape hit him.

His body came to a final rest on the left shoulder, ASP said.

