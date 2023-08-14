Energy Alert
Police: Burglars used stolen car in pawn shop smash and grab

Deangelo Lomax, 26, of Memphis is being held without bond at the Greene County Detention Center on suspicion of theft of property, commercial burglary, criminal mischief in the first degree, and theft by receiving.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police arrested one man and are searching for two others suspected in a weekend smash and grab.

According to court documents, officers responded Sunday, Aug. 13, to a burglary alarm at SDM Pawn Shop, 801 S. Second Ave.

When police arrived, they spotted a 2013 black Infiniti speeding away.

Detective Corporal Tron Beesley stated the suspects had driven the car through the pawn shop, causing more than $10,000 worth of damage.

Officers attempted to stop the car but lost sight of it after it turned south onto Highway 49 from Highway 412.

A short time later, according to the affidavit, officers located the vehicle had crashed near Mockingbird Lane.

“Witnesses told officers that they saw three males run from the wreck down Mockingbird Lane,” Beesley stated. “Officers later located and arrested potential defendant Deangelo Lomax.”

According to the affidavit, investigators discovered the vehicle had been stolen out of Memphis.

Inside the car, Beesley reported they found 13 handguns and more than $100,000 worth of jewelry.

Lomax, 26, is being held without bond at the Greene County Detention Center on suspicion of theft of property, commercial burglary, criminal mischief in the first degree, and theft by receiving.

His next court date is Aug. 21.

