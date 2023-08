INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 1,000 customers are in the dark after storms rolled through this morning.

According to Entergy Arkansas, the outage extends from an area southeast of Marcella to Locust Grove just west of State Highway 167.

Entergy Arkansas estimates the outage to be fixed by 6:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.