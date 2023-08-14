Energy Alert
Rams start new year with several changes

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Returning Rams can expect to see some big changes when they return to school.

One of the biggest changes students in the Paragould School District can expect to see is reverberating beyond the classroom.

The district now has a new logo.

“We’ve done a lot of district rebranding with our athletic program, got a new ram head from the district for our athletic and extracurricular programs,” said Paragould High School Principal Luke Guenrich. “With it comes new merchandise, apparel, things that we can provide to students.”

In the classroom, the LEARNS Act is making changes to many Arkansas schools, and it’s no different at Paragould High School.

“I always stress to teachers and kids to focus on those positives that come with everything,” he said. “We’re really focusing on how specifically we can target individual kid’s needs through academics.”

In addition to classroom preparations, the district was busy doing other work, including installing a new HVAC system and locker rooms at the junior high school gym, and installing new turf on the football field.

“It’s really exciting,” Guenrich said of the changes.

