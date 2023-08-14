Security officer dies after being hit by vehicle

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - A security officer with the Pulaski County Special School District died after being hit by a vehicle.

According to our content partner, KARK-TV, on August 14, Victor Montgomery was directing traffic just outside the Joe T. Robinson Elementary School on Highway 10 when he was hit by a car on the first day of school.

The vehicle that struck Montgomery continued to drag him several yards before coming to a stop.

Montgomery was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

“Officer Montgomery may be gone but he will not be forgotten,” Joe T. Robinson High School principal Dr. Jay Pickering said. “Paw Paw will forever be in our hearts and the halls of Robinson High.”

Arkansas State Police said the driver was neither a parent nor an employee of the school and is cooperating with police in the investigation.

ASP said the driver consented to testing and there was no suspected impairment. The driver was detained and police officials said that charges are pending in this case.

Officer Montgomery had been with PCSSD for seven years, serving Robinson High School and assisting with traffic at the elementary school.

