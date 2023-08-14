Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Sheriff pens poetic back-to-school reminder

Like his predecessors, Sheriff Brad Snyder will be out directing Greene County Tech traffic,...
Like his predecessors, Sheriff Brad Snyder will be out directing Greene County Tech traffic, regardless of the weather.(KAIT-TV)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - In addition to chasing bad guys and directing the school car line, did you know a local sheriff is also a wordsmith?

On Sunday, before the first day of school, Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder posted a friendly reminder to parents in verse:

It’s First Day of School Eve, and all through the house not a person was happy.

Their summer break had come and gone, and now they seem to be sad and snappy.

Alas, the time has come to start a new year.

With learning and socializing that we all should hold dear.

Just remember when you’re driving to school in the morning and driving home in the afternoon,

Don’t drive fast, and don’t be a goon.

When the traffic is thick and you want to fuss,

Please remember to stop for the red lights on that big yellow school bus.

Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder

Like his predecessors, Snyder will be out directing Greene County Tech traffic, regardless of the weather, as you can see in this video Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan shared this past February:

So, take a tip from the sheriff, “Don’t be a goon,” and be sure to “stop for the red lights on that big yellow school bus.”

If you do not, according to Arkansas law, you could face a fine of up to $1,000 and possible county jail time.

Then you will get to know Sheriff Snyder and his way with words well.

Snyder will have even more helpful back-to-school tips on Tuesday’s Good Morning Region 8.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was airlifted to a Memphis hospital following a Saturday evening crash.
Child injured in evening crash, one arrested
Students in Jonesboro got the opportunity to get some school supplies and a free haircut. A...
Students get free backpacks and haircuts
While many people were still asleep Sunday morning, police say burglars broke into two...
Thieves target Jonesboro jewelry stores
A small alligator was found in a Paragould lake, and now officials are trying to catch it.
Alligator found in Paragould lake
Around 1,000 Entergy customers lost power Monday morning after strong storms rolled through...
Power outages following early morning storms

Latest News

Over the past week, like many school districts across Northeast Arkansas, teachers and...
Blytheville teachers prepared for first day of school
Parents of Westside Consolidated School District can breathe a little easier when their...
Westside looking to enhance education, safety in 2023
Lawrence County School District students return to the classroom on Monday, Aug. 14.
Lawrence County ready for first day of school
A small alligator was found in a Paragould lake, and now officials are trying to catch it.
Alligator found in Paragould lake