Sheriff pens poetic back-to-school reminder

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - In addition to chasing bad guys and directing the school car line, did you know a local sheriff is also a wordsmith?

On Sunday, before the first day of school, Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder posted a friendly reminder to parents in verse:

It’s First Day of School Eve, and all through the house not a person was happy. Their summer break had come and gone, and now they seem to be sad and snappy. Alas, the time has come to start a new year. With learning and socializing that we all should hold dear. Just remember when you’re driving to school in the morning and driving home in the afternoon, Don’t drive fast, and don’t be a goon. When the traffic is thick and you want to fuss, Please remember to stop for the red lights on that big yellow school bus.

Like his predecessors, Snyder will be out directing Greene County Tech traffic, regardless of the weather, as you can see in this video Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan shared this past February:

Here’s Sheriff Brad Snyder directing traffic with a smile on his face! I know he was dreading the rain, but he’s still here smiling! We appreciate him directing traffic each morning at Greene County Tech! #arwx pic.twitter.com/LJ2K9MwWHF — Ryan Vaughan (@ryanvaughan) February 8, 2023

So, take a tip from the sheriff, “Don’t be a goon,” and be sure to “stop for the red lights on that big yellow school bus.”

If you do not, according to Arkansas law, you could face a fine of up to $1,000 and possible county jail time.

Then you will get to know Sheriff Snyder and his way with words well.

Snyder will have even more helpful back-to-school tips on Tuesday’s Good Morning Region 8.

