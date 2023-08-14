Sports safety for young athletes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When students hit the books, others will the practice field.

According to the 2020-2021 report from the National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury Research, over 40 recorded catastrophic sports injuries were reported, just 12 less than the 2019-2020 and 18 less than in the 2018-2019 school year.

Excitement about games can bring some occasional anxiety. Chera Havner has two boys who play sports at Wynne High School.

She doesn’t get anxious often but remembers when her 9th grader approached her about moving to 10th grade football.

“I was like, don’t put my baby out there. He’s okay on the sideline,” Havner said. He ended up getting in the game, and he did well. He held his own.”

With a husband as an assistant coach, Havner feels confident about sports safety.

She said communication plays a big part; communicating with her kids about any injuries or abnormal symptoms they may be feeling and sharing that with coaches as well.

There are four primary concerns of sports injuries for St. Bernards’ Sports Medicine Director Andy Shatley: heart health, breathing issues, head injuries, and proper hydration.

St. Bernards Healthcare conducts screening for student-athletes every April, observing things like heart rate.

Regarding breathing concerns, Shatley said parents and coaches need to know where inhalers are, who uses an inhaler, and how to use one if necessary.

According to Shatley, hydration starts at home days before strenuous activity. If athletes wait until the day of to hydrate, they may already be behind.

High schools across the Natural State have to follow safety guidelines from the Arkansas Activities Association, requiring coaches to receive concussion, heat illness, and infectious disease training every three years.

Parents must also read and sign sports medicine fact sheets before their child can participate. The guidelines outline procedures for hot weather, something the Jonesboro School District takes seriously.

“The main thing that’s new on the heat in the past few years is a wet bulb globe thermometer that we use,” Jonesboro Athletic Director Trey Harding said. “That is an indication basically of the sun exposure, the heat index, the moisture in the air, and the wind.”

That reading will dictate how the football team practices. That may mean doing helmets and no pads or helmets and shoulder pads.

Harding also works to make sure concussions don’t go unnoticed.

“We’re doing a trial run on four of our helmets that show the impact of hits and how many times they’re getting hit. It goes straight to the coach’s phone,” Harding said.

Shatley said sports emergencies will happen. He remembers one involving a basketball player in Nettleton.

“They just decided to go outside to do their conditioning. She collapsed and was in the evolution of a heat stroke/heat exhaustion. They just happened to have an ice tub for football out there at the time,” Shatley said.

Shatley doesn’t want to think about what could happen in those situations if the proper response isn’t taken.

For parents worried about sports safety, Shatley said there are some things parents can be conscious of.

Ensure your athlete is outside regularly in the heat to get them acclimated to the heat. Shatley also urges parents to monitor their child’s caffeine intake.

“Caffeine is an accelerant. It’s going to cause potential arrhythmias in the heart,” Shatley explained. “It’s an anti-diuretic, and it will cause you to actually sweat more.”

Instead, make sure your child is sticking to water and electrolyte-replenishing beverages.

Shatley recommends brushing up on sports medicine in case of emergencies.

Despite all the concerns, Havner said watching her kids in sports is rewarding all around.

“Sports, anything extracurricular, is going to open a lot more doors. It’s going to give them independence. It’s going to teach them how to work with other people- let them experience it,” she said.

