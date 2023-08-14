Two districts celebrate growth before school year begins

SOUTHSIDE, Ark. (KAIT) - Two school districts in Northeast Arkansas held celebrations Monday commemorating growth on their campuses.

Southside School District held a groundbreaking for its new junior high and high school addition in Independence County.

“We’ll be able to hold approximately 200 more students. Right now, both buildings are busting at the seams. We definitely need more classrooms and more space,” Southside School District Superintendent Dion Stevens said.

Stevens explained due to consistent growth, additional space is needed even after the building of its high school.

“We’ve had steady enrollment growth over the years. About seven years ago, we built a new high school, so this is kind of an end phase,” Stevens said.

Between inflation and other setbacks, SSD said it was a relief to reach this step in the building process.

“You can’t imagine how good it feels. We’ve overcome some obstacles. We’ve had a lot of help along the way. Some very gracious people that have reached out and made this a reality,” Stevens added.

Work on the addition is expected to begin in September.

In Mammoth Spring, a ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the opening of the district’s elementary expansion.

Inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic caused the school significant delays in building the addition.

“We actually started beginning pre-COVID. In January 2019, when we hired the architect, we hoped to have the project up and going a year later; however, because of COVID, that put us way behind,” said Mammoth Spring School District Superintendent Jennie Whisnant.

Whisnant said the elementary school had been packed for the past few years, and the addition allows the school some breathing room.

“We’re going to be able to spread out. We’re going to be able to get everyone under the same roof. We had some outbuildings we were using, so we’re being able to re-use them,” Whisnant explained.

Multiple state, district, and city leaders were on hand for both districts’ ceremonies.

