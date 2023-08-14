Westside looking to enhance education, safety in 2023

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Parents of Westside Consolidated School District can breathe a little easier when their children head back to school.

Superintendent Scott Gauntt said the district spent the summer working on security upgrades, including installing new doors to ensure the safety of their students.

He said the district is also implementing technology to determine where they can help each student.

“Our teachers have studied long and hard, a lot of professional development for our professional communities, and we are very excited for the opportunities that it is going to provide our kids,” Gauntt said. “It is very data-driven, so we can look at our kids with the data at where they are good, where are they bad, and we can meet them in the middle.”

Gauntt said using new technology to better educate their students is something they are going to continue to work on throughout the 2023-24 school year.

