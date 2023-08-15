2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Highland

Energy Alert
The Rebels are preparing for the 2023 football season.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour continues.

Highland started 1-6 in 2022. The Rebels responded by winning 2 of their final 3 games. Former All-State QB and A-State wide receiver Sterling Stowers takes over at his alma mater.

“We took over back in February,” Stowers said. “The system was already in place from last year, so these guys are really comfortable with what we’re doing, what we ask them to do. We hired a new defensive coordinator back in the spring. We’ve really just kinda focused on defense this offseason. And we’re not where we want to be, but we’re really pleased with where we are so far. I’m humbled, I’m honored, I’m excited. I think the kids are excited for what we’re doing.”

Highland kicks off the season August 25th vs. Walnut Ridge.

