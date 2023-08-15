2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Salem

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Salem is stacked and looking to build off of a stellar 2022.

The Greyhounds won 8 games and reached the 2nd Round of the 3A State Playoffs. Josh Watson’s squad are in pursuit of the 3A-2 title and much more.

“We got plenty of guys coming up off of the undefeated junior high team, have stepped in at receiver and done a really good job,” Watson added. “But the backfield is what’s going to lead us this year. And up front, we return 4 starters, so that’s been huge for us. And the Romine kid in the backfield and Ortiz, and Downs at quarterback. It’s been a big improvement from last year. Where we’re at right now, it’s unreal.”

Salem kicks off the season August 25th vs. Earle.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.