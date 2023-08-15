Arkansas governor announces appointments to State Plant Board

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced the following appointments to the State Plant Board.

According to a Tuesday news release, the appointments are as follows:

Kyle Baltz, of Pocahontas, to the State Plant Board. The term expires on Aug. 15, 2028.

Robert Thorne, of Marion, to the State Plant Board. The term expires on Aug. 15, 2028.

David Wallace, Jr., of Crawfordsville, to the State Plant Board. The term expires on Aug. 15, 2028.

Sammy Angel, of Lake Village, to the State Plant Board. The term expires on Aug. 15, 2028.

Robin Ralston, of Adkins, to the State Plant Board. The term expires on Aug. 15, 2028.

George Dunklin, of Humphrey, to the State Plant Board. The term expires on Aug. 15, 2028.

Garrett Frost, of Marianna, to the State Plant Board. The term expires on Aug. 15, 2028.

Jon Bierbaum, of Lake Village, to the State Plant Board. The term expires on Aug. 15, 2028.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.