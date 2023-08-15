Energy Alert
Arkansas governor announces appointments to State Plant Board

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced the following appointments to the State Plant...
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced the following appointments to the State Plant Board.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced the following appointments to the State Plant Board.

According to a Tuesday news release, the appointments are as follows:

  • Kyle Baltz, of Pocahontas, to the State Plant Board. The term expires on Aug. 15, 2028.
  • Robert Thorne, of Marion, to the State Plant Board. The term expires on Aug. 15, 2028.
  • David Wallace, Jr., of Crawfordsville, to the State Plant Board. The term expires on Aug. 15, 2028.
  • Sammy Angel, of Lake Village, to the State Plant Board. The term expires on Aug. 15, 2028.
  • Robin Ralston, of Adkins, to the State Plant Board. The term expires on Aug. 15, 2028.
  • George Dunklin, of Humphrey, to the State Plant Board. The term expires on Aug. 15, 2028.
  • Garrett Frost, of Marianna, to the State Plant Board. The term expires on Aug. 15, 2028.
  • Jon Bierbaum, of Lake Village, to the State Plant Board. The term expires on Aug. 15, 2028.

