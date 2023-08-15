Arkansas governor announces appointments to State Plant Board
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced the following appointments to the State Plant Board.
According to a Tuesday news release, the appointments are as follows:
- Kyle Baltz, of Pocahontas, to the State Plant Board. The term expires on Aug. 15, 2028.
- Robert Thorne, of Marion, to the State Plant Board. The term expires on Aug. 15, 2028.
- David Wallace, Jr., of Crawfordsville, to the State Plant Board. The term expires on Aug. 15, 2028.
- Sammy Angel, of Lake Village, to the State Plant Board. The term expires on Aug. 15, 2028.
- Robin Ralston, of Adkins, to the State Plant Board. The term expires on Aug. 15, 2028.
- George Dunklin, of Humphrey, to the State Plant Board. The term expires on Aug. 15, 2028.
- Garrett Frost, of Marianna, to the State Plant Board. The term expires on Aug. 15, 2028.
- Jon Bierbaum, of Lake Village, to the State Plant Board. The term expires on Aug. 15, 2028.
