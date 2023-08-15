Aug. 15: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

After the heat and humidity we have had lately, it’s a nice cool morning across Region 8.

The next few days will be a first taste of fall.

Under mostly sunny skies the next few days, temperatures will only climb into the upper-70s and low 80s.

The humidity will remain low over the next few days, with temperatures in the morning in the upper-50s and low-60s.

Don’t get used to the fall-like days because summer returns later this week and into the weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast

News Headlines

More schools return to the classroom today; we have a preview of what students and parents can expect, including an interview with tips to keep you safe.

Former President Donald Trump, among others, was indicted late Monday in Georgia.

Addressing bullying in schools, the resources available to students, parents, and schools.

We remember a former Razorback who died following a weekend crash.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more

