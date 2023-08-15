Back-to-school brings traffic troubles

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - With many schools starting back this week, so does early morning traffic.

Brookland Public Schools returned to campus for the first day of school on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Many sat in standstill traffic between the hours of 7 and 8 a.m. due to a new drop-off route for the primary school building.

School Resource Officer Kevin Foust said once everyone learns the new route, he expects less traffic.

“It’s going to conflict a little bit with the elementary car line,” he said. “Because the buses are having to turn across that traffic.”

The district says if you are dropping off students in Pre-K or Kindergarten, turn down Hickory Street. Once you get to the water tower, get in the left lane, but stay in the right lane if you are headed to the elementary school.

To see the primary school’s full drop-off and pick-up route, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.