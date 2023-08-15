Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Back-to-school brings traffic troubles

Brookland Public Schools had their first day of class on Tuesday, August 15.
Brookland Public Schools had their first day of class on Tuesday, August 15.(KAIT)
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - With many schools starting back this week, so does early morning traffic.

Brookland Public Schools returned to campus for the first day of school on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Many sat in standstill traffic between the hours of 7 and 8 a.m. due to a new drop-off route for the primary school building.

School Resource Officer Kevin Foust said once everyone learns the new route, he expects less traffic.

“It’s going to conflict a little bit with the elementary car line,” he said. “Because the buses are having to turn across that traffic.”

The district says if you are dropping off students in Pre-K or Kindergarten, turn down Hickory Street. Once you get to the water tower, get in the left lane, but stay in the right lane if you are headed to the elementary school.

To see the primary school’s full drop-off and pick-up route, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Collins, one of Arkansas football’s all-time leading rushers, has died at age 28, his...
Former Razorback running back Alex Collins dead at 28
A small alligator was found in a Paragould lake, and now officials are trying to catch it.
Search underway for alligator spotted in Paragould lake
A man died Saturday night when he was struck by an SUV.
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-55
Arkansas State Police arrested 32-year-old Marcus Wells on suspicion of driving while...
ASP identifies driver involved in rollover crash
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich

Latest News

Trees and power lines affect morning commute
ROAD-HWY CLOSE GENERIC
Road in Weiner closing for pipe repair
If you regularly travel down this small road in Jonesboro, you may need to find a temporary...
Jonesboro road closing for sewer repair
Helicopters have arrived as all lanes on Highway 412 in Greene County are closed following a...
Highway 412 reopens following crash