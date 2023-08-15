Energy Alert
District providing students with free lunch, school supplies as year begins

By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROCKWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Parents and students in a North Central Arkansas school district won’t have to worry about covering some costs as they return to the classroom.

Over the last few years, Izard County School District has covered the costs of school supplies and meals served at the school.

“You just have to be careful how you budget, plus we are able to utilize some of our state and federal categorical funds to help pay for the school supplies,” Superintendent Fred Walker said.

Walker explained that the district is located in a high-poverty, rural area, and such programs are needed.

“It’s a good service to our community. It’s a needed service. We’re 72% free and reduced,” Walker said. “Any way that we can make life better for our kids and make it a better learning experience for them, that is our goal. We’re here for kids. It’s not about teachers. It’s not about staff. It’s about the kids.”

A parent of four district students said her children were given supplies that would regularly have to be purchased before the start of the school year.

“They were given notebooks, journals, crayons, and some other things they need for every day,” Codi Hellums said.

Hellums explained she’s thankful the district offers programs like these.

“It definitely relieves some financial stress off our budget. It was great of the school to do this,” Hellums added.

The superintendent said neither program would be possible without the hard work of district staff.

