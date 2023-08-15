Former Razorback running back Alex Collins dies at 28

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Alex Collins, one of Arkansas football’s all-time leading rushers, has died at age 28, his former NFL team, the Baltimore Ravens, announced Monday.

According to Collins’ agent, he passed away on the morning of Aug. 14. His cause of death is currently unknown.

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins,” the team said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life.”

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native rushed for 3,703 yards and 36 touchdowns in his Razorback career. He is behind only Darren McFadden in career rushing yards in Arkansas history and is only the 14th player in Southeastern Conference history to record over 3,500 yards in a career.

Collins was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, spending a year in Seattle before signing with the Ravens in 2017, where he spent two seasons.

“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly.”



Collins eventually went to Seattle again, where he played a total of 14 total games in 2020 and 2021. He was most recently with the USFL’s Memphis Showboats in 2023, scoring one touchdown.

In total, he played in 50 NFL games, scored 18 touchdowns, and rushed for 1,997 yards.

“We are so saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Alex Collins,” Arkansas Razorback Football said in a statement. “He was a legendary Razorback and an even better person. His love for the Razorbacks and desire to be a Hog was undeniable. We will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

