Jenna Lawrence making an immediate impact for Arkansas women’s basketball
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Melbourne Lady Bearkat is making an immediate impact for Arkansas women’s basketball.
Jenna Lawrence scored in double figures in 2 of the 3 games of the Razorbacks European Tour. She had 15 points, 6 steals, 1 assist on August 7th vs. the InCroatia All-Stars. Lawrence dropped 15 points, 2 assists, and 1 block in the finale vs. Regina.
Lawrence helped Melbourne win 2A State Championships in 2020 and 2021. She capped her HS career with a state title in 2023 at Farmington.
