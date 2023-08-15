Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jenna Lawrence making an immediate impact for Arkansas women’s basketball

Jenna Lawrence scored in double figures in 2 of the 3 games on the Razorbacks European Tour.
Jenna Lawrence scored in double figures in 2 of the 3 games on the Razorbacks European Tour.(Source: Razorback Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Melbourne Lady Bearkat is making an immediate impact for Arkansas women’s basketball.

Jenna Lawrence scored in double figures in 2 of the 3 games of the Razorbacks European Tour. She had 15 points, 6 steals, 1 assist on August 7th vs. the InCroatia All-Stars. Lawrence dropped 15 points, 2 assists, and 1 block in the finale vs. Regina.

Lawrence helped Melbourne win 2A State Championships in 2020 and 2021. She capped her HS career with a state title in 2023 at Farmington.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Collins, one of Arkansas football’s all-time leading rushers, has died at age 28, his...
Former Razorback running back Alex Collins dead at 28
A small alligator was found in a Paragould lake, and now officials are trying to catch it.
Search underway for alligator spotted in Paragould lake
A man died Saturday night when he was struck by an SUV.
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-55
Arkansas State Police arrested 32-year-old Marcus Wells on suspicion of driving while...
ASP identifies driver involved in rollover crash
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich

Latest News

2023-24 non-conference schedule for Arkansas State men’s basketball continues to take shape
Bayer & Crawford provide A-State updates in the trenches
Jenna Lawrence making immediate impact for Arkansas women's basketball
FILE - Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III runs after a catch during the first quarter of...
Missouri trying to prove ‘we belong in our league’ after three consecutive mediocre seasons