Jenna Lawrence making an immediate impact for Arkansas women’s basketball

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Melbourne Lady Bearkat is making an immediate impact for Arkansas women’s basketball.

Jenna Lawrence scored in double figures in 2 of the 3 games of the Razorbacks European Tour. She had 15 points, 6 steals, 1 assist on August 7th vs. the InCroatia All-Stars. Lawrence dropped 15 points, 2 assists, and 1 block in the finale vs. Regina.

Lawrence helped Melbourne win 2A State Championships in 2020 and 2021. She capped her HS career with a state title in 2023 at Farmington.

First game as a Razorback was a casual 112 point win



Meet @RazorbackWBB freshman Jenna Lawrence pic.twitter.com/3wPzllWc3e — Arkansas Razorbacks 🐗 (@ArkRazorbacks) August 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.