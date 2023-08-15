Law enforcement urging caution in school zones

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - For many, the school year has already begun in Arkansas, meaning school zones will become active again.

With the tragic news of a Central Arkansas security officer killed by a distracted driver on Monday, law enforcement is pleading with drivers to pay attention.

“It’s a sad deal, especially someone who was trying to help others and keep the children safe. Somebody was distracted,” Highland Police Chief Steve Dravenstott said.

Dravenstott urged drivers to keep their eyes open and help prevent another tragedy.

“Put your phones down. I know our vehicles do a lot these days. Try to pay attention and keep your eyes on the road. Everybody’s life can change in a moment’s glance by looking at that phone or being distracted,” Dravenstott added.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.