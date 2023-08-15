Local dealerships aids in tornado recovery

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Two local dealerships teamed up to help residents of Wynne following the March tornado.

Red River Ford and Red River Toyota came together to start a Go Fund Me page for the city of Wynne.

According to a Red River Ford Toyota news release, they decided that for every vehicle sold, they would donate $100 to the relief effort.

All in all, RRFT donated a total of $28,028 to the Wynne Tornado Relief and Recovery Fund.

