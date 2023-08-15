Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Missouri’s education department launches survey on social-emotional learning standards

(Action News 5)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is asking the public for input regarding its standards for social-emotional learning.

The standards are called Competencies Of Relationship-building Education, or CORE, and the proposed updates direct the education to three focus areas: me, we, and others.

The work group describes each focus area in the following ways:

  • Me: A healthy sense of self. Students develop core integrity to act upon principles that provide a foundation for trustworthiness, dependability, and honesty.
  • We: Relationship-building skills that are critical to employment and life success. Students consider how their behavior influences those around them, enabling students to build healthy relationships with others.
  • Others: Prosocial skills that have a positive effect on those around them and improve their communities. Students build integrity and healthy relationships to treat others with kindness and respect.”

“The purpose of the CORE skills is to make sure that our Missouri students are equipped to become successful students and to be productive members of a global society,” Work Group Co-chair Jen Foster said.

Some board members voiced concern that certain parts of the proposed standards could be “weaponized” as a source of social pressure.

“We need to give people the freedom to have differing values, differing opinions, and teach people how to be okay with that, that you think different than I do, and that’s okay,” said board member Kim Bailey. “We’ve got to be really careful that people can’t use that and take a hammer and start beating people over the head with it.”

After collecting public input for 30 days, the work group will then work to present that input to the state board of education.

Any updates to CORE standards would be implemented starting in the 2024-2025 academic year.

The full presentation and more information about the plan can be viewed here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Collins, one of Arkansas football’s all-time leading rushers, has died at age 28, his...
Former Razorback running back Alex Collins dead at 28
A small alligator was found in a Paragould lake, and now officials are trying to catch it.
Search underway for alligator spotted in Paragould lake
A man died Saturday night when he was struck by an SUV.
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-55
Arkansas State Police arrested 32-year-old Marcus Wells on suspicion of driving while...
ASP identifies driver involved in rollover crash
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich

Latest News

For many, the school year has already begun in Arkansas, meaning school zones will become...
Law enforcement urging caution in school zones
Parents and students in a North Central Arkansas school district won’t have to worry about...
District providing students with free lunch, school supplies as year begins
As the new school year begins, many are wondering whether one high school advanced placement...
Possible cancellation of AP African American Studies leaves many confused
Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder spoke about school safety Tuesday morning with Good Morning...
Sheriff warns: ‘If the red lights are flashing, stop’