Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

MPD gives away free steering wheel locks for KIA, Hyundai, Infiniti owners

MPD gives away free steering wheel locks.
MPD gives away free steering wheel locks.(Bainbridge Police)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is giving away free steering wheel locks to KIA, Hyundai, and Infiniti owners.

Visit your local precinct to pick one up while supplies last.

There will only be one steering wheel lock given per vehicle.

Proof of residency within the City of Memphis is required.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Collins, one of Arkansas football’s all-time leading rushers, has died at age 28, his...
Former Razorback running back Alex Collins dead at 28
A small alligator was found in a Paragould lake, and now officials are trying to catch it.
Search underway for alligator spotted in Paragould lake
A man died Saturday night when he was struck by an SUV.
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-55
Arkansas State Police arrested 32-year-old Marcus Wells on suspicion of driving while...
ASP identifies driver involved in rollover crash
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich

Latest News

Two local dealerships teamed up to help residents of Wynne following the March tornado.
Local dealerships aids in tornado recovery
As the new school year begins, many are wondering whether one high school advanced placement...
Possible cancellation of AP African American Studies leaves many confused
Brookland Public Schools had their first day of class on Tuesday, August 15.
Back-to-school brings traffic troubles
Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder spoke about school safety Tuesday morning with Good Morning...
Sheriff warns: ‘If the red lights are flashing, stop’