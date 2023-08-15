Mustangs excited for return, new elementary school

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - Fresh off an approved millage increase, the Hoxie School District returns to the classroom this week with high hopes.

Patrons of the district voted on Aug. 8 to increase the school’s millage to help fund the building of a new elementary.

“We are excited that we will be building a new elementary school. It’s something that we’ll be working on all year,” said Superintendent Kelly Gillham. “We’re definitely going to work to get it done as soon as possible.”

In addition to the plans for a new elementary school, some other changes were made during the summer break.

“We’ve done some renovations to our high school science labs and, with the safety grant we received, we have some new doors. We’re going to have the electronic doors that automatically lock so campus will be safer for our students,” Gillham said.

The superintendent said they’re thrilled for school to be back in session.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.