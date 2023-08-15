Nettleton opens new STEAM elementary school.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Nettleton school district has opened its new STEAM elementary to help students focus on certain subjects, and also help with growth.

The school district moved to the academy system a few years ago, and this has helped draw in more students each year.

“We are excited because growth is good and growth allows you to do a lot more things in your district when you have that student growth as well as that community involvement that we have seemed to pick up on lately,” said Nettleton Superintendent Dr. Karen Curtner.

Curtner said that the new building should hold the district for the next few years, but said she meets weekly with the school to discuss future plans.

Curtner added that having a school growing at the rate at which Nettleton is, it has become a never-ending battle to make sure plans are in place to accommodate more students.

“When your school is continuing to grow it is a new ending situation, I mean you are constantly looking at where are we going to house students,” said Curtner.

