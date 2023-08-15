Energy Alert
Paragould man pulls gun in store

Police arrested a man after they say he pulled out a gun at a local store.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man after they say he pulled out a gun at a local store.

Paragould police responded to a call at a Dollar General on the 2000 block of Kingshighway on Aug. 13 after they said Lucas Jenkins, 50 of Paragould, pointed a gun at the victim after he wouldn’t hand Jenkins his phone.

The victim later told police that Jenkins was his temporary foster parent.

Jenkins was arrested and is currently facing charges of aggravated assault. His court date is set for Aug. 21.

