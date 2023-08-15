Paragould police offer Citizens Police Academy

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Police Department is offering Greene County residents a chance to step into the life of a police officer.

The department is offering a Citizens Police Academy. Throughout a six-week course, residents will learn what an officer lives through every day as well as the challenges they face.

Captain Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department said various departments like its K9 unit, Criminal Investigation Department, Street Crimes, as well as Traffic Unit will come in to show what their job entails.

“We as police officers, we want to be as transparent as can be and this is one of the ways that we can do that, is by allowing them to come to this class and to see what it is like to be a police officer,” he said.

The academy also includes scenarios where citizens will have to think like an officer.

“Some of these scenarios, they’ve got to make some quick decisions really fast, just like we do on a daily basis, so again, it gives a quick look at what it’s like to be a police officer,” he said.

Applications are still being accepted.

The course will start on Sept. 19 and will continue for six weeks.

