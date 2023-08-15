Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Paragould police offer Citizens Police Academy

The Paragould Police Department is offering Greene County residents a chance to step into the...
The Paragould Police Department is offering Greene County residents a chance to step into the life of a police officer.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Police Department is offering Greene County residents a chance to step into the life of a police officer.

The department is offering a Citizens Police Academy. Throughout a six-week course, residents will learn what an officer lives through every day as well as the challenges they face.

Captain Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department said various departments like its K9 unit, Criminal Investigation Department, Street Crimes, as well as Traffic Unit will come in to show what their job entails.

“We as police officers, we want to be as transparent as can be and this is one of the ways that we can do that, is by allowing them to come to this class and to see what it is like to be a police officer,” he said.

The academy also includes scenarios where citizens will have to think like an officer.

“Some of these scenarios, they’ve got to make some quick decisions really fast, just like we do on a daily basis, so again, it gives a quick look at what it’s like to be a police officer,” he said.

Applications are still being accepted.

The course will start on Sept. 19 and will continue for six weeks.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police arrested 32-year-old Marcus Wells on suspicion of driving while...
ASP identifies driver involved in rollover crash
A small alligator was found in a Paragould lake, and now officials are trying to catch it.
Alligator found in Paragould lake
While many people were still asleep Sunday morning, police say burglars broke into two...
Thieves target Jonesboro jewelry stores
Students in Jonesboro got the opportunity to get some school supplies and a free haircut. A...
Students get free backpacks and haircuts
Around 1,000 Entergy customers lost power Monday morning after strong storms rolled through...
Power outages following early morning storms

Latest News

A small alligator was found in a Paragould lake, and now officials are trying to catch it.
Alligator found in Paragould lake
Two school districts in Northeast Arkansas held celebrations commemorating growth on their...
Two districts celebrate growth before school year begins
KAIT celebrates 60 years in the NE Arkansas and SE Missouri region
KAIT 60th Anniversary - A Look Back
Like his predecessors, Sheriff Brad Snyder will be out directing Greene County Tech traffic,...
Sheriff pens poetic back-to-school reminder