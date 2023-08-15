Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police: 7 pounds of meth delivered to woman’s home

Blytheville police arrested 45-year-old Marshalla Woods on suspicion of drug trafficking after...
Blytheville police arrested 45-year-old Marshalla Woods on suspicion of drug trafficking after they said more than 7 pounds of meth were delivered to her home.(Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville woman faces drug trafficking charges after investigators said more than 7 pounds of meth were delivered to her home.

In addition to the trafficking charge, according to online jail records, 45-year-old Marshalla Woods faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and two counts of failure to appear.

Police arrested Woods on Friday, Aug. 11, following a search of her home on McGruder Lane.

According to a news release from the Blytheville Police Department, Arkansas State Police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department in Tennessee notified the Second Judicial Drug Task Force of a “suspicious package” addressed to the home.

“Inspection of the package revealed it contained approximately 7.62 pounds of methamphetamine,” the release stated.

DTF agents, along with Mississippi County sheriff’s deputies and Blytheville and Osceola police officers, “devised a plan to deliver the package” to the home on McGruder and then executed a search warrant.

“During the search of the residence, agents located the package, fentanyl pills, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, and a loaded handgun,” BPD stated.

Woods was released on bond on Monday, Aug. 14.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Collins, one of Arkansas football’s all-time leading rushers, has died at age 28, his...
Former Razorback running back Alex Collins dead at 28
A small alligator was found in a Paragould lake, and now officials are trying to catch it.
Search underway for alligator spotted in Paragould lake
A man died Saturday night when he was struck by an SUV.
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-55
Arkansas State Police arrested 32-year-old Marcus Wells on suspicion of driving while...
ASP identifies driver involved in rollover crash
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich

Latest News

Deangelo Lomax, 26, of Memphis is being held without bond at the Greene County Detention Center...
Police: Burglars used stolen car in pawn shop smash and grab
A 71-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when her scooter overturned.
Woman seriously injured in scooter crash
A small alligator was found in a Paragould lake, and now officials are trying to catch it.
Search underway for alligator spotted in Paragould lake
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland