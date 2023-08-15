Police: 7 pounds of meth delivered to woman’s home

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville woman faces drug trafficking charges after investigators said more than 7 pounds of meth were delivered to her home.

In addition to the trafficking charge, according to online jail records, 45-year-old Marshalla Woods faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and two counts of failure to appear.

Police arrested Woods on Friday, Aug. 11, following a search of her home on McGruder Lane.

According to a news release from the Blytheville Police Department, Arkansas State Police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department in Tennessee notified the Second Judicial Drug Task Force of a “suspicious package” addressed to the home.

“Inspection of the package revealed it contained approximately 7.62 pounds of methamphetamine,” the release stated.

DTF agents, along with Mississippi County sheriff’s deputies and Blytheville and Osceola police officers, “devised a plan to deliver the package” to the home on McGruder and then executed a search warrant.

“During the search of the residence, agents located the package, fentanyl pills, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, and a loaded handgun,” BPD stated.

Woods was released on bond on Monday, Aug. 14.

