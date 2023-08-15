Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police cat ‘Pawfficer Fuzz’ makes friends at center for children with autism

Pawfficer Fuzz frequently visits schools, libraries, churches, and other public places to...
Pawfficer Fuzz frequently visits schools, libraries, churches, and other public places to promote community outreach with the police department.(Fort Smith Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SMITH, Ark. (Gray News) – A police cat in Arkansas is making some special friends.

Pawfficer Fuzz with the Fort Smith Police Department spent time last week at Hope 4 Autism, a learning center dedicated to providing therapy, workshops, and training for children with autism.

The police department shared photos from the visit in a Facebook post, writing, “The connections made that day will forever touch our hearts!”

The police department shared photos from the visit in a Facebook post, writing, “The...
The police department shared photos from the visit in a Facebook post, writing, “The connections made that day will forever touch our hearts!”(Fort Smith Police Department)

Officers noted the instant bonds some of the children formed with Fuzz.

The department said they plan to bring Fuzz back to Hope 4 Autism for more visits.

Pawfficer Fuzz frequently visits schools, libraries, churches, and other public places to promote community outreach with the police department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Collins, one of Arkansas football’s all-time leading rushers, has died at age 28, his...
Former Razorback running back Alex Collins dead at 28
A small alligator was found in a Paragould lake, and now officials are trying to catch it.
Search underway for alligator spotted in Paragould lake
A man died Saturday night when he was struck by an SUV.
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-55
Arkansas State Police arrested 32-year-old Marcus Wells on suspicion of driving while...
ASP identifies driver involved in rollover crash
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference as the House...
McCarthy floats stopgap funding to prevent a government shutdown at the end of next month
Two local dealerships teamed up to help residents of Wynne following the March tornado.
Local dealerships aids in tornado recovery
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los...
University offers course studying Taylor Swift’s lyrics
As the death tolls continues to rise, those affected by the Maui wildfires are beginning a long...
Death toll expected to rise in Hawaii wildfires