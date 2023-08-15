Sheriff warns: ‘If the red lights are flashing, stop’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As students across Region 8 head back to school this week, one sheriff urges motorists to slow down and stop when the yellow buses stop.

Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder spoke about school safety Tuesday morning with Good Morning Region 8′s Chase Gage.

He urged parents dropping off their children to leave early enough to get to school on time. That will reduce their need to hurry and speed in school zones, he said.

As for other motorists on the road, he stressed that they must always stop for school buses.

“When the red lights are flashing, they need to stop.”

Whether it’s gravel roads, city streets, or multi-lane highways, Snyder said everyone must stop for school buses.

“The only time where a motorist is not required to stop is if the highway is divided by a concrete barrier or a median greater than 20 feet,” he said.

He also encouraged parents to check up on their children and be involved in what they’re doing.

