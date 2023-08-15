Energy Alert
Smash and grabs claim three stores over the weekend

From Region 8 News at Six
By Jace Passmore
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple jewelry stores and pawn shops throughout Region 8 have reported damages and thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen.

Paragould police told K8 News on Tuesday that “15 guns and some jewelry that can be linked back to Jonesboro has been recovered.”

At around 5:05 a.m. on Sunday, two men, armed with a crowbar, attempted to break down the front door at Sissy’s Log Cabin. When the attempt was unsuccessful, they then tried to smash out a glass window, also proving unsuccessful.

The security system was activated and both the managers of the store and Jonesboro police were notified.

“And when they hit the wind it made our alarms go off which means a big siren goes off outside,” said Cain Kelly, a manager at Sissy’s Log Cabin.

After talking to other diamond brokers in Jonesboro, some have hired security companies or are receiving some extra police patrol.

“We have the security here and we are in the middle of town so we have some police circle around while we aren’t here and we make sure everything is locked up,” said Kelly.

Jonesboro was not the only city targeted in the series of break-ins. SDM Pawn in Paragould was also burglarized and had thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen. Both departments are working together to find a connection.

“The detectives are collaborating with Jonesboro police to see if there are some tie-ins with that but for now we do not know for sure,” said Paragould police captain Jason Elms.

Although no one was physically hurt during any of the incidents, pawn shop owners and local jewelers will take a hit in the pocketbooks.

“Smaller shops take a harder hit on that and they don’t recover quite as well as the big chains. This in regards to the return from the insurance so it hurts them pretty bad in their pocketbooks,” said Elms.

Police are continuing an investigation into the string of crimes. So far, only one arrest has been made.

