Test scores make a splash with students, teachers

By Imani Williams
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - The opening bell rang out Tuesday morning as the Rivercrest School District began a new year.

Like their students, teachers are relying on test results to drive their teaching.

Recently, many of the grade levels saw growth in their testing scores which many of the teachers credit with how they will teach in the upcoming school year. But, they add scores are not all that is important.

“At the end of the day, as teachers, we love good test scores, anyone would,” said Ruth Light, a teacher at Rivercrest Elementary School. “Our main objective is did we teach that child?”

Students are tested throughout the year, usually every two weeks. They look at what skills students need to work on and what skills students are doing well in and then plan accordingly.

They even challenge students to push them to achieve more goals.

“We challenged the students to read 100 books, they were books on their level,” said teacher Daniel Brewer.

In addition to improved test scores and a sense of accomplishment, the students will be rewarded with a trip to the local water park. Students and teachers we spoke with said it’s a trip they all look forward to.

