Woman seriously injured in scooter crash

A 71-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when her scooter overturned.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 71-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when her scooter overturned.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 7:10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, on County Road 707, seven miles north of New Madrid.

According to the preliminary crash report, Teresa J. Farrenburg of New Madrid was southbound when her 2009 Honda Metropolitan ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

An air ambulance flew Farrenburg to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis with serious injuries.

According to the report, she was not wearing a helmet.

