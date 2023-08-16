11-year-old from Poplar Bluff receives free hearing aids during mission event

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Today in Poplar Bluff, 100 residents received the gift of sound--and that includes 11-year-old Alyson Murphy.

The Miracle-Ear Foundation held a mission event on Tuesday, August 15, giving out 200 free hearing aids to 100 residents who cannot afford them.

Murphy, who was diagnosed just two weeks ago with severe hearing loss, attended the event with her family.

Her mother, Cassandra Hayes, shares how much this means to them.

“It feels good...I’m glad they do this because hearing aids are not cheap,” Hayes said.

The foundation has donated over 40,000 hearing aids since its founding in 1990.

Regional manager of the Miracle-Ear Foundation Molly Ford says these mission events leave a lasting impact.

“It’s such a huge impact on their life and we’re just thankful that they get here and were able to help them,” Ford said. “So by being able to connect them with the world around them, you see the smiles on their face as they are walking out the door--it’s pretty incredible.”

Recipients of the hearing aids will also receive a lifetime of services to ensure they can maintain their devices.

In the meantime, the Miracle-Ear Foundation is heading to Kennett, Mo. this Thursday and Friday.

