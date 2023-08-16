2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Cave City

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Cave City looks to club back after a 1 win 2022 campaign.

The Cavemen feature a three-year letterwoman. Millie Beller enters her senior season at kicker. She’s also an All-State standout for Cave City in girls soccer.

“Playing football is awesome,” Beller said. “I have great coaches, great teammates. I’ve known most of these guys my whole life. And so it’s been really good. Just being able to make sure I get my kicks down, that’s really all.”

Head coach Danny Brustrom added “Millie is a great onside specialist, she can kick it many different ways. I think she’s 93 percent on extra points, and most of those misses are because of bobbled snaps. She’d probably be 100 if it weren’t for bobbled snaps.”

Cave City kicks off the season August 25th at Clinton.

