2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Mountain Home

The Bombers are preparing for the 2023 football season.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour continues.

Mountain Home started 2022 on a 7 game losing streak. They ripped off 3 straight wins to make the playoffs. Steve Ary’s Bombers were a 6 seed and reached the 6A State Quarterfinals.

He likes the experience that’s coming back this fall. “Quarterback Cade Yates is back,” Ary told KY3. All of our receiving corps is back, which is a positive. Chris Hubbard, our running back has really had a good offseason, he’s ran the ball tough. Defensively, Robert Dover is different. He’s going to be one of the best players in the league. We’re excited about having that guy. And our secondary has got a little speed this year.”

Mountain Home kicks off the season August 25th at Nettleton.

