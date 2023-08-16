Energy Alert
Aug. 16: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

This little preview to fall is not going to last long, so be sure to get outdoors to enjoy it!

We are waking up this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Sunshine will help us warm into the low 80s by the afternoon.

The low humidity will continue through Thursday morning, but the humidity rapidly starts going up by Thursday evening.

High temperatures will remain below average until the weekend.

High pressure will build back into Region 8, which means the return of the 90s.

Dry weather is expected for the next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A look at what after-school programs in Region 8 have to offer and the lack of availability in some

Plus, Freedom of Information Act concerns and the delays seen in some states.

New legislation in Congress looks to give you the right to repair.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

