City of Jonesboro releases mosquito control report

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Jonesboro has released its July mosquito control report.

According to the report, during the mosquito surveillance conducted by Vector Disease Control, Inc., two different species of mosquitoes were found, and 13 New Jersey light traps were placed in both residential and recreational areas throughout Jonesboro during the reporting period.

VDCI also inspected permanent water, flood water, artificial containers, and drainage system sites for larval mosquitos.

Of the 13 sites inspected, 2 showed signs of present larvae.

As a result, 96 ounces of larvacide, VetoBac G, were applied to these sites.

VDCI is continuing the surveillance by eliminating breeding habitats for artificial container mosquitos by targeting bird baths, buckets, tires, etc.

The report states that during the reporting period, VDCI has continued to provide control of both adult mosquito and larval populations.

VDCI is working on both land and air to reduce the mosquito population in the city of Jonesboro.

VDCI encourages anyone with mosquito-related concerns to contact their Jonesboro office directly by calling 870-933-6939.

