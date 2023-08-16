Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Crews at scene of structure fire

The police desk sergeant told K8 News the fire is at the corner of Johnson Avenue and Darrick...
The police desk sergeant told K8 News the fire is at the corner of Johnson Avenue and Darrick Lane.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are currently at the scene of a commercial structure fire in Jonesboro.

The police desk sergeant told K8 News the fire is at the corner of Johnson Avenue and Darrick Lane. It is located at Chastain Construction and Rentals.

They said the building has smoke coming out of the roof and windows.

Crews respond to fire crews at Chastain Construction and Rentals in Jonesboro
Crews respond to fire crews at Chastain Construction and Rentals in Jonesboro(KAIT)

K8 News has a reporter on the scene and will give you the latest details as they come in.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blytheville police arrested 45-year-old Marshalla Woods on suspicion of drug trafficking after...
Police: 7 pounds of meth delivered to woman’s home
Two girls have been reported missing from the town of Piggott.
Two Piggott teens reported missing
The Greene County Sheriff's Department is on the lookout for a possible law enforcement...
Sheriff’s office searching for impersonator
Alex Collins, one of Arkansas football’s all-time leading rushers, has died at age 28, his...
Former Razorback running back Alex Collins dead at 28
Police arrested a Paragould man Sunday after they said he threatened someone with a gun when...
Man accused of pulling gun over cell phone dispute

Latest News

Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday, Aug. 16, to...
Tip leads to man’s arrest for child porn
FFN Extra: Danny Brustrom previews 2023 Cave City Cavemen
Tyler Watkins
West Memphis rape suspect on run after not showing up for court
The Humane Society of Pulaski County and Arkansas Heart Hospital team up to host an adoption...
Hospital, humane society team up to ‘Paws for the Heart’