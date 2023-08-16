Crews at scene of structure fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are currently at the scene of a commercial structure fire in Jonesboro.

The police desk sergeant told K8 News the fire is at the corner of Johnson Avenue and Darrick Lane. It is located at Chastain Construction and Rentals.

They said the building has smoke coming out of the roof and windows.

Crews respond to fire crews at Chastain Construction and Rentals in Jonesboro (KAIT)

K8 News has a reporter on the scene and will give you the latest details as they come in.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.